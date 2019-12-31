Media player
Tom Cullen: 'All of my stories are about Wales'
Welsh actor and writer Tom Cullen has spoken of his "passion" for his country.
Cullen, 34, who played Viscount Gillingham in Downton Abbey, directed Pink Wall - half of which was filmed at the Elan Valley in Powys and the other half in Cardiff.
He said he feels Wales has been underrepresented in mainstream media, or represented in the wrong way.
"All of the stories that come out of me are about Wales," he said.
Pink Wall is a love story about Jenna and Leon, two Americans living in Wales.
31 Dec 2019
