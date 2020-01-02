Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kickboxing world title 'rollercoaster of emotions'
"It was a massive goal for me. It was a rollercoaster of emotions."
This is 21-year-old Tennessee Randall's reaction to becoming only the second British woman to hold a full combat world kickboxing title.
She took top spot in the -56kg category at the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (Wako) championships in Turkey last month.
But as well as working on her own sporting career, the Swansea University student is helping to train what she hopes will be a new generation of champions.
-
02 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window