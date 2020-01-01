Media player
Wood-turner restores 100-year-old draughts board
A 14-year-old carpenter from Flintshire has brought joy to the descendants of a draughts champion after restoring his 100-year-old board.
Wood-turner Chris Roberts, a pupil at Bryn Alyn school, restored a board which once belonged to the late Llewelyn Williams, who was also a virtuoso deaf-blind pianist.
Williams's great-nephew Godfrey Williams said he was very pleased with Chris's work.
Chris, who follows a long line of master craftsmen in his family, said he was driven by the "satisfaction of giving joy to another person".
01 Jan 2020
