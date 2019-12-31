2019 in the news: Storm Hannah and steep hills

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
2019 in the news: Storm Hannah, Alfie and steep hills
As the new year is rung in, we take a look back at the news stories of 2019.
They include a Welsh hill claiming the title of the world's steepest street, a general election and damage from Storm Hannah.
-
31 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window