Language app users praise their convenience and ease - but can you really learn a language on your phone?

Shaun McGovern, who learned Welsh via an app, said she can do it in the comfort of her own home and at her own pace.

Users are able to be more spontaneous, picking up a language a few weeks ahead of a holiday, sporting event or in response to popular culture.

But language tutor Kelly Webb Davies said there could also be pitfalls.