Braving the cold for a New Year's Day dip
People have been braving the seas around the Welsh coastline to welcome in the new year.

In Abersoch, Gwynedd, swimmers described the water as everything from "freezing" to "balmy" - possibly a bit of tongue in cheek with that one...

  • 01 Jan 2020
