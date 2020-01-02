'Miracle' after owner reunited with lost cat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Miracle' after Ceredigion man reunited with lost cat
An 84-year-old cat owner has said being reunited with his lost cat was a "miracle".
Jeffrey Otway, from Llangybi, Ceredigion, reported his cat Tiger lost more than two weeks ago.
Tiger had travelled in a removal van and was found in Cardiff more than 100 miles (160km) from Mr Otway's home, before being returned.
Mr Otway said: "Christmas was a non-event and the last two-and-a-half weeks have been absolutely trauma.
"We just can't wait for the year to carry on with him being by my side."
