'Miracle' after owner reunited with lost cat

An 84-year-old cat owner has said being reunited with his lost cat was a "miracle".

Jeffrey Otway, from Llangybi, Ceredigion, reported his cat Tiger lost more than two weeks ago.

Tiger had travelled in a removal van and was found in Cardiff more than 100 miles (160km) from Mr Otway's home, before being returned.

Mr Otway said: "Christmas was a non-event and the last two-and-a-half weeks have been absolutely trauma.

"We just can't wait for the year to carry on with him being by my side."