Welsh salmon threatened by warming rivers
Video

Climate change: Rising river temperatures threaten salmon

Salmon are abandoning Welsh rivers as waters become warmer, experts have warned.

Natural Resources Wales said there was "grave concern" for future populations with few salmon eggs being laid in traditional spawning grounds.

They are now working with a river trust and Welsh Water on a tree planting programme in a bid to bring more shelter to river banks and help encourage salmon to return.

  • 03 Jan 2020
