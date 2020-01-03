Capturing a rare weather effect on New Year's Day
Brocken spectre: Capturing a rare weather phenomenon

Rhys Pleming was climbing Snowdon with his friend Dale when they captured images of a rare weather phenomenon.

Brocken spectre appears when a large shadow of a person is cast on to cloud or mist, the Met Office says.

Mr Pleming said the clouds began to cover the summit and other walkers spotted the rare sight on New Year's Day.

"I was hesitant on going as I was out drinking for new years," he said.

  • 03 Jan 2020
