Anger over 'promise' to restore mining road

Residents have said they are being "betrayed" over proposals for a road linking two villages that has been closed for more than 20 years by a mining operation.

The road between Rhigos, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and Cwmgwrach in Neath Port Talbot, was shut in 1997 when a controversial opencast mine was opened.

Villagers said mining firm Celtic Energy was under an obligation to restore the road to its original condition.

Neath Port Talbot Council and Celtic Energy say "opinions differ" about re-opening the old Parish Road.