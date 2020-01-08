Is changing Welsh house names to English OK?

Media player
Should Welsh house names be protected by law?
When the owners of an old bakery on Anglesey renamed the holiday cottage The Gingerbread House, little did they know it would create a storm.
A local councillor has compared changing names from Welsh to English with "linguistic cleansing".
Vaughan Williams said it was an attempt to "eliminate a minority language" and has called on the Welsh Government to legislate to ensure the country's history and heritage are not forgotten.
There is currently no legal requirement for homeowners to keep Welsh names.
08 Jan 2020
