"I feel really sorry my dad had to go through that, I wouldn't wish that on anybody," says Rob Chell.

His father, Ted Chell, an elderly dementia patient, fell and broke his hip and waited five hours for an ambulance to take him to a west Wales hospital located just 300 metres away.

The 90-year-old was an inpatient at the Bro Cerwyn Centre, opposite Haverfordwest's Withybush Hospital, when he fell.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said all its resources were committed to other patients on the day, in September 2018.

The trust said it was "very sorry" to hear about Mr Chell's experience.

Hywel Dda health board said staff on St Non's dementia ward at Bro Cerwyn acted "in complete accordance with policy" but it apologised for the delay in getting Mr Chell from the ambulance into Withybush's accident and emergency.

Mr Chell died shortly after the incident.