Mark Drakeford: Labour AMs allowed 'robust discussion'
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has dismissed criticism of his leadership style, just over a year after taking up the job.
He succeeded Carwyn Jones as the leader of the Labour Party in Wales in December 2018.
Speaking to James Williams in Sunday's BBC's Politics Wales show he rejected claims there was "no tolerance" for differing views in the Labour group.
He also addressed his party's performance in Wales in the general election.
12 Jan 2020
