Caerphilly toddler's parents back Air ambulance campaign
When 14-months-old Ellie Harris had a heart attack at her home, her mum thought she was dead.
But the little girl is doing well after her life was saved by the Wales Air Ambulance service.
Her parents, from Caerphilly, are now supporting the campaign for a 24/7 service.
Her father, Matt Harris said: "There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that without Wales Air Ambulance, Ellie may not be here today".
13 Jan 2020
