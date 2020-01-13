Celebrating New Year on 13 January
Villagers in west Wales are wishing each other a happy new year - despite it being almost two weeks into 2020.

They will be celebrating Hen Galan or "the old new year".

The tradition, which follows the Julian calendar, is still celebrated in small communities in Pembrokeshire.

It was replaced with the Gregorian calendar in 1752.

