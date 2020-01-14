What products does Wales sell abroad?

Video

Have you ever wondered what products are made in Wales and sold abroad?

You may think of lamb, along with other food and drinks - but this makes up about £500m of sales abroad per year out of a total of £17bn.

Specialist products relating to air and space travel are all made in Wales' manufacturing industry, while Europe's largest steelworks is also found in Port Talbot.

The countries which buy the largest amount of Welsh products are Germany, France and the United States.

BBC Wales' business correspondent Brian Meechan explains what Wales sells.