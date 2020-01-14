Video

Amy Watkins, 31, who uses a wheelchair, says disabled people are risking their safety when attending some assessment centres due to access concerns.

"Having an assessment is hard anyway but, on top, having to deal with getting to the centre makes it harder," she says.

Campaign group, the Disability Advice Project, has also criticised the location of centres in Pontypridd, Bridgend, Cardiff, Swansea.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said people could request a home visit or recover transport costs.

At the Pontypridd centre, Ms Watkins highlighted concerns about a narrow footpath next to a main road which she says could cause problems for wheelchair users.

"I wouldn't put myself at risk," she says. "I would request another location or home visit."