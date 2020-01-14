Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Brendan: Wales takes a battering from winds and waves
A round-up of scenes from around Wales which has been hit by two days of bad weather.
-
14 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-51109526/storm-brendan-wales-takes-a-battering-from-winds-and-wavesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window