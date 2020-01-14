Media player
Man sentenced for punching neighbour in Neath parking row
A man went back to washing his car after punching his neighbour in a parking dispute, a court has heard.
Anthony John, 68, of Havard Jones Close, Penrhiwtyn, Neath, admitted grievous bodily harm at Swansea Crown Court and was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 12 months.
He left his 66-year-old neighbour on the ground with a fractured hip last July.
John must also complete a course and pay £2,500 compensation, and there is a three-year restraining order in place banning John from contacting his victim.
14 Jan 2020
