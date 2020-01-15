From no confidence to catwalk for plus-sized model
Catrin Stace-Jones lost her confidence so much that in her 20s she stopped herself from doing things if it meant showing off her body.

Now the 33-year-old does "liberating" professional photo shoots in underwear and high heels.

It has been an emotional journey for the healthcare worker from Wrexham after her first posed pictures were spotted by a modelling scout.

Catrin has since been runner-up at the Miss Voluptuous competition and is a finalist at the Top Model 2020 competition in London in March.

