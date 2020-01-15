Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plus-size model: From no confidence to catwalk
Catrin Stace-Jones lost her confidence so much that in her 20s she stopped herself from doing things if it meant showing off her body.
Now the 33-year-old does "liberating" professional photo shoots in underwear and high heels.
It has been an emotional journey for the healthcare worker from Wrexham after her first posed pictures were spotted by a modelling scout.
Catrin has since been runner-up at the Miss Voluptuous competition and is a finalist at the Top Model 2020 competition in London in March.
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window