Swansea crash closes road as pedestrian hit by car
A major route into Swansea has been closed after a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.
Emergency services were called to the A483 Fabian Way near Swansea just after 07:30 GMT on Thursday.
The incident, between junction 42 of the M4 and the Jersey Marine roundabout, is causing delays on the motorway's westbound exit slip road.
South Wales Police and Swansea council asked people to avoid the area.
16 Jan 2020
