People power helps Swansea charity worker win asylum fight
When Otis Bolamu was detained and threatened with deportation, the people of Swansea rallied to his cause.
He said his life would be in danger if he was forced to return to the Democratic Republic of Congo, so thousands signed a petition calling for the charity worker to be allowed to stay.
Now he has won an appeal and has been granted asylum in the UK.
"It's magic. It's amazing. That's the power of people," he said.
16 Jan 2020
