'I failed my business exam but am an entrepreneur'
Coffee firm boss: 'I failed my exams and started a business'

Running businesses is in Scott James' family, with his parents having a cafe and grandparents shops.

The owner of Ammanford-based Coaltown Roastery is supporting a £100,000 Welsh Government initiative to encourage people to set up businesses in rural areas.

  • 17 Jan 2020
