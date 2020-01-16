'They let us down over our deaf daughter Lola'

Media player
Deaf children: Parents feel let down over daughter
A couple believe they have been let down over help communicating with their deaf daughter.
Ros and Josh Hannam, from Caldicot, Monmouthshire, were told after Lola was born they would have to pay £6,000 for a British Sign Language (BSL) course.
They have spoken out after a Welsh Government report found provision of BSL classes in Wales was "patchy".
16 Jan 2020
