"I have not loaded a horse into a horse box or a trailer, let alone a bus, it was quite a novel experience."

Harley Stephens helped rescue a horse that was on the loose on a busy city road with her friend Olivia Ryall, guiding it on to a bus.

The animal was wandering on the A48 in Cardiff on Thursday evening, causing some motorists to pull over to help.

South Wales Police said the horse was collected by its owners at about 20:00 GMT after being contacted by the local horse warden.