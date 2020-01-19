How couple rescued 300 horses by accident
Horse rescue: How couple homed 300 animals

Robbie Bartington and David Wallis never planned to turn their retirement home into an animal rescue centre.

They had their own animals at their home on the Gower when they agreed to take in a Welsh mountain pony in need of shelter.

Since then they have rescued 300 horses and are now looking after more than 100 creatures great and small at their sanctuary.

