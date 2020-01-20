'We've had no apology after our baby died'

Video

Rebecca Walker lost her premature baby Oliver when he was three weeks old in 2015.

She suffered a bleed while on holiday in Greece where doctors said her local hospital needed to take a look at scans when she returned home.

Consultants at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil assessed her but Mrs Walker, from Mountain Ash, was sent home.

When visiting family in London, she went into labour prematurely and Oliver was put into intensive care but died three weeks later.

Cwm Taf health board agreed they had breached their duty of care to Rebecca in 2015, after the scans from Greece were examined again.

"To this day, no apology - and that's what we wanted, for someone to explain to us," said father Jeff Walker.

It comes as an independent panel overseeing improvements found Cwm Taf had made "good progress" in recent months although there remains "much more to be done".

It said there had been a "real change" in behaviours and attitudes and the picture from mothers was "fundamentally different" to the one a year ago.