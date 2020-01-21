Video

Days before he was killed in a plane crash, footballer Emiliano Sala said he was being forced out of his French team.

The 28-year-old and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when the plane carrying him to his new club Cardiff City came down on 21 January 2019.

The BBC has heard a voice message in which Sala tells a friend he did not feel respected at French club Nantes.

The club has declined to comment on the message, which comes on the anniversary that the plane went missing over the Channel Islands.