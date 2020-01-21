Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emiliano Sala: Cardiff City's Sol Bamba pays tribute
Cardiff City footballers have been paying tribute to striker Emiliano Sala, a year after he died in a plane crash.
The player had been on his way to join the football club when his aircraft crashed into the sea near the Channel Islands.
The club's vice-captain Sol Bamba said it was important for the football community to come together to remember one of their own.
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window