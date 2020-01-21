No opt out of sex education and religion lessons

Media player
Sex education and religion classes 'compulsory' in Wales
Parents will no longer have the right to withdraw children from lessons about relationships and sexuality or religion, the Welsh Government has confirmed.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the move would be tested next year before becoming statutory when the new curriculum is launched in 2022.
Parents are currently able to request their children do not take part in sex or religious education.
Mothers and fathers have greeted the announcement with mixed opinions.
21 Jan 2020
