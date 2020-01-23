Media player
A&E: NHS staff at Royal Gwent Hospital talk about pressures
Waiting times for A&E departments in Wales hit record lows in December, with only 72.1% of patients waiting less than four hours.
The target is for 95% of patients to be seen in that time - that target has never been met.
Figures published on Thursday also showed a record number of patients waited more than 12 hours.
Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital had its busiest month on record, with 7,409 patients attending its A&E unit.
