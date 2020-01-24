Media player
World heritage hopes for Gwynedd's slate landscape
A decision will be made next year on whether the slate landscape around Gwynedd will be given Unesco World Heritage site status.
UK Heritage Minister Helen Whately announced on Friday the area had been formally submitted as a nominee.
The area is said to have "roofed the 19th Century world" as slate from its quarries was exported around the globe.
The bid has received the backing of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said it was "an area of remarkable uniqueness and breathtaking beauty".
24 Jan 2020
