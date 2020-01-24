First rhino born in Wales arrives at zoo

Media player
First rhino born in Wales arrives at Folly Farm zoo
"This is the most important baby ever to be born at Folly Farm and is such a monumental event for all the staff here," says zoo curator Tim Morphew.
First-time mother Dakima gave birth to the healthy male eastern black rhinoceros calf at the zoo in Pembrokeshire earlier this month.
Dakima came to Folly Farm as part of a breeding programme.
"For us, the next steps are just to keep an eye on Dakima and make sure the baby stays healthy and gets everything he needs from mum," Mr Morphew said.
24 Jan 2020
