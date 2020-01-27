Media player
Newport Ship: How do you restore a 15th Century vessel?
In 2002 archaeologists uncovered a special find - preserved in mud in the River Usk in Newport was a 15th Century ship.
Ever since then a team has been restoring the wreck and hope to start rebuilding it for it to go on public display.
So how do you put a 15th Century ship back together?
27 Jan 2020
