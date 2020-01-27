'Nobody invites my disabled son to parties'

Video

Lisa Broom's son Kayden was born with severe brain damage seven years ago following mistakes made at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

Kayden has undergone more than 50 operations and needs 24-hour care and support at his family's home in the town.

BBC Wales Investigates discovered mistakes made by maternity services in Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board have cost tens of millions of pounds in compensation payments in the last 10 years.

Kayden’s mother says her son misses out on normal childhood activities such as playing with friends.