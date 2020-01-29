Brexit: Taking control of fishing and farming

Media player
Brexit: 'Taking control of fishing waters and farming'
The UK will officially leave the EU on Friday.
For farmers and fishermen in Pembrokeshire, they hope it means taking back control of their industries.
BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans visited some to discuss the opportunities they would like from Brexit.
29 Jan 2020
