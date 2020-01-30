Video

Stars of the hit Netflix series Sex Education say they picked up Welsh phrases while working on set.

Scenes for series two of the coming-of-age comedy were filmed in Penarth, Caerleon and the Wye Valley.

But why has Wales become so popular as a location for Hollywood films and hit dramas in recent years?

Here Asa Butterfield, who plays Sex Education's main character Otis Milburn and Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effion, explain why they loved living and working in the country.

They also had a go at learning some Welsh with BBC Wales Arts Correspondent Huw Thomas.