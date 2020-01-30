'We're leaving and we are taking our flag with us'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Welsh MEPs leave Brussels 'and take our flag with us'
"We shed blood, sweat and tears" to leave and we are never coming back, is Nathan Gill's take on Brexit.
The Brexit Party Member of the European Parliament has been packing up in Brussels, along with Wales' three other representatives.
However, Plaid Cymru's Jill Evans is leaving her Welsh flag there, saying she wants it to be looked after "until we come back".
Wales, along with the rest of the UK nations, officially leaves the EU on Friday.
-
30 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-51311318/brexit-welsh-meps-leave-brussels-and-take-our-flag-with-usRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window