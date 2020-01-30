'We're leaving and we are taking our flag with us'

Video

"We shed blood, sweat and tears" to leave and we are never coming back, is Nathan Gill's take on Brexit.

The Brexit Party Member of the European Parliament has been packing up in Brussels, along with Wales' three other representatives.

However, Plaid Cymru's Jill Evans is leaving her Welsh flag there, saying she wants it to be looked after "until we come back".

Wales, along with the rest of the UK nations, officially leaves the EU on Friday.