Protesters oppose planned A&E downgrade

Opponents to a plan to downgrade or close A&E services at a hospital have said losing the service would be "horrendous" for people.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board has approved plans to close the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's A&E service, either overnight or entirely, citing staff shortages.

About 200 protesters gathered outside the hospital in Llantrisant, claiming the downgrade would put more pressure on the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil and the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

The health board said action was needed to avoid "unacceptable risk to patient safety".