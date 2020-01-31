Video

Kirsty Henderson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, but years after getting the all clear the cancer returned.

The plum-sized tumour behind her eye gave her intense headaches.

"It was like a meteor shower going off in my head," the 51-year-old from Caerphilly said.

She underwent radiation and was put on a drug called Palbociclib.

The drug was made available under the £80m New Treatment Fund, which gives health boards money over five years to speed up access to life-improving and life-prolonging medicines.