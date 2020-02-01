How people marked the Brexit moment in Wales
Video

Brexit: How people marked the moment in Wales

There was a symbolic lowering - and raising - of the flags to mark Brexit in Wales.

The UK left the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday, three-and-a-half years after the June 2016 referendum.

What were people's feelings? We caught up with those marking the moment, in Cardiff and Brussels.

