'It will never go away,' says abuse survivor

"As a grown-up to then tell your story is not easy - but I'm glad I did."

Mike Harrison was abused at school by older pupils when he was just 11, but for 30 years kept it a secret.

He is now helping Gwent Police to help other victims of sexual and domestic violence.

The force is the first in Wales to create the role of survivor engagement co-ordinator, with the aim of improving the service by learning from victims.

Mr Harrison, who was born in Newport, said the first phone call to the police was crucial.

"It will never, ever go away, but we learn to deal with it," he said.

Last year the Gwent force saw on average 41 domestic abuse-related incidences a day. There were 561 rape or sexual assaults during 2018-19 - a rise of 30% on the previous year.

