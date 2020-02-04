Coronavirus: 'I'm not a virus', says market trader

Video

A market trader asked to leave her stall after being wrongly accused of having coronavirus says she has been left "very upset" by the incident.

Su Chu Lu had returned to work at Aberystwyth Market Hall, after a holiday in Taiwan.

But when she was opening her stall she said she was approached by three other traders, who told her to leave the building and quarantine herself.

The market hall said it was a "minority" of traders.

Some traders have hung "I support Su Chu Lu" posters at the entrances to their stalls following the incident.