Pwllheli: Mary Rees suffers head injury after path trip
Mary Rees, 68, suffered a head injury after tripping on an uneven part of a pavement in Pwllheli.
Ms Rees, who needed stitches and spent time in hospital, said: "It's really upsetting.
"It shouldn't happen to anybody."
Her daughter, Karen Rees-Roberts, said it was not the first time someone has been injured on the road.
"It's an accident that's been waiting to happen," she said.
Gwynedd council said it had looked at a number of options in the past and would discuss the matter again following the incident on Gaol Street on Saturday.
04 Feb 2020
