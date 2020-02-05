Funeral celebrates 'perfect friend to everyone'

Media player
Cardiff docks community celebrates 'perfect friend' Miriam Saleh
Hundreds of mourners from the Cardiff docks community have paid their respects to a woman described as a "perfect friend to everyone".
Miriam Saleh, who was born when Cardiff Bay was known as Tiger Bay, was described as a "matriarch" of the docks and was good friends with Betty Campbell, Wales' first black head teacher.
Hundreds came out to march on the streets as part of her funeral procession, which featured brass and steel bands and stopped traffic around the capital.
Ms Saleh died in January at the age of 76.
05 Feb 2020
