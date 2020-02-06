'Drugged-up nurse' killed man in head-on crash

Video

A "drugged-up" nurse who killed a man in a head-on crash after taking a high dose of prescription painkillers has been jailed.

Cerys Price, 28, crossed the central reservation of the A467 near Newport in July 2016 and crashed into the car of Robert Dean, 65.

Kelly Huggins from the Crown Prosecution Service said Price was the "danger" that day by getting in her car and driving.

"In this case due to the significant levels of drugs in her system, we say that she was the danger, she got in the car highly intoxicated," she said.