Family 'devastated' by painkiller crash death

Family of a man who was killed in a head-on crash by a nurse who was "drugged-up" on the prescription painkiller tramadol said they were "devastated" by his death.

Robert Dean, 65, was travelling to his granddaughter's fourth birthday party when his car was hit by Cerys Price's pick-up truck which had drifted over the central reservation of the A467 near Newport.

Mr Dean died at the scene of the crash in July 2016.

Price was found guilty of death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by careless driving and has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison.