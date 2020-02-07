Video

This CCTV footage shows the moments before a teenager was fatally attacked in Cardiff.

Fahad Mohamed Nur was found with 21 knife wounds, and later died at the University Hospital of Wales.

Shafique Shaddad, 25, from Butetown, and brothers Mustafa Aldobhani, 22, and Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 23, from Cathays, were found guilty of murder by a jury and were jailed for life.

Shaddad was given a minimum term of 23 years, Mustafa Aldobhaini 22-and-a-half years and Abdulgalil Aldobhani 24 years.