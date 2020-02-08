'I've got no plans to leave Port Talbot'

Media player
Port Talbot property boom: 'I've got no plans to leave'
A steelworks town has been named as Britain's property hot spot, according to new figures.
House prices in Port Talbot increased by 7.5% during 2019, which is five times the national average, property portal Zoopla found.
Julia Evans, senior valuer with Clee, Tompkinson & Francis, has lived and worked in the town for 20 years.
"It may sound silly but the toll-removal has made a real difference, first to Newport, then Bridgend and now here," she said.
08 Feb 2020
