A Tory politician who survived sepsis has said life afterwards was "like being on a rollercoaster blindfolded".

AM Angela Burns contracted sepsis when she had pneumonia.

She said the support afterwards from the Welsh NHS for psychological effects, including depression, was non-existent.

Mrs Burns said she was still living with memory loss, sudden fatigue and lower immunity.

"The affect it's had on my family has been absolutely devastating," she said.

The Welsh Government said it was supporting the development of a sepsis registry, which focuses on long-term outcomes for people who have had sepsis.